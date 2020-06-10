THURSDAY
Today through Saturday — Denton's Family Health and Fitness Week, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association. Visit www.facebook.com/northlakesreccenter and post photos and video clips of your family accomplishing daily challenges using the hashtag #NRPAFamilyFitDay. Swag bag giveaway for the winner. Visit www.dentonparkshub.com.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Twilight Tunes Livestream Series featuring Fritz Schwalm on DentonRadio.com.
FRIDAY
8 a.m. to noon — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at Creekview High School, 3201 Old Denton Road in Carrollton. People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. Advance registration is required by calling 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
SATURDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Mobile Pantry on the second Saturday of the month at the Denton Community Food Center, 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Fresh produce and shelf-stable items from the Denton Hunger Coalition and Tarrant Area Food Bank. Visit www.servedenton.org/mobile-food-pantry.
9 a.m. to noon — Denton Community Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Maintain 6-foot social distancing, and face coverings are recommended for visitors. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonCommunityMarket.
MONDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
6 p.m. June 15-18 — TWU's Pioneer Preview, an online open house event for potential first-year students. View information sessions and participate in live chats with admissions counselors and university staff members. To register, visit twu.edu/admissions or call 940-898-3192 or 1-866-809-6130.
TUESDAY
8 a.m. to noon — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at UNT's Union Circle Parking Garage, off Union Circle at Welch Street. People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. Advance registration is required by calling 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting at the Courthouse on the Square; attendance in person is limited to commissioners and county staff. The meeting will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814 #, and for participant ID press #. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.
WEDNESDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m.— First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.