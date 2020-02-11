TODAY

EVENTS

9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.

9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.

9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Bring a craft to work on and visit with fellow crafters. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Open Studio for artists every Thursday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free use of studio space; first come, first served. For more information, email education@dentonarts.com. To register, visit dentonarts.com/artistworkshops.

11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.

4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy. 

5:30 p.m. — Gallery talk with artists Robin and Harlan W. Butt at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Call 940-382-2787 or visit www.dentonarts.com

8 p.m. — TWU Theatre presents These Shining Lives by Melanie Marnich in the Redbud Theater Complex, 1401 Oakland St. $5-$10. Pay-what-you-can option at 2 p.m. Saturday. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.

CLUB MEETINGS

Denton Rotary Club meets at noon at El Chaparral Grille, 324 E. McKinney St. Visit www.dentonrotary.com.

Party bridge from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call 940-349-8280 or visit www.dentonseniorcenter.com.

SUPPORT GROUPS

AbleDisabled meets from 2 to 4 p.m. at Denton Community Health Clinic, 525 S. Locust St. Group helps the disabled, mentally ill or homeless with issues or refers them to the right sources for help, and offers peer-to-peer support. Email dentonabledisabled@gmail.com

Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m.  at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.

Denton Serenity Nar-Anon Family Groups meet at 7:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1203 Fulton St. Emotional support via an anonymous 12-step program for family members of addicts. Email dentonserenitynfg@gmail.com

Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252. 

Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989. 

Support groups for people dealing with Parkinson’s disease, stroke and brain injuries, and amputations, meet from 6 to 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Select Rehabilitation, 2620 Scripture St. Co-sponsored by Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton. Call 940-297-6500. 

Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m.  at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Child care is available.  Call 940-390-1325. 

FRIDAY

EVENTS

9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.

11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Stories, songs and puppets for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers.

9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Bring a craft to work on and visit with fellow crafters. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.

11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Stories, songs and puppets for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers.

8 p.m. — TWU Theatre presents These Shining Lives by Melanie Marnich in the Redbud Theater Complex, 1401 Oakland St. $5-$10. Pay-what-you-can option at 2 p.m. Saturday. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.

Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.

Tags

Recommended for you