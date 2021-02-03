THURSDAY
Through Feb. 12 — Kids' Valentine Kits, free while supplies last, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Craft materials and instructions to make valentines at home. One kit per child. Visit denton.bibliocommons.com/events.
Through Feb. 28 — Pizza Herb Garden Kit at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Families can learn to grow oregano, basil and thyme indoors and listen to a story online. Kit pickup details will be sent to participants after registration and confirmation. Register at denton.bibliocommons.com/events.
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
6 p.m. — State of the City led by Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CityofDenton, on DTV (Channel 38 on Frontier FiOS, Channel 194 on Charter Spectrum, Channel 12 on Grande) and at www.cityofdenton.com. Featuring a video looking back at the year, introductions to Denton City Council members and Q&A with the mayor.
FRIDAY
SATURDAY
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
SUNDAY, FEB. 7
6:30 p.m. — The Super Browls livestreaming in concert from Dan's Silverleaf. $5; portion of proceeds goes to Denton Music and Arts Collaborative. Visit danssilverleaf.com.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
7 p.m. — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group focuses on the poetry of Texas poet Naomi Shihab Nye in a Zoom virtual meeting. Presented by TWU professor Stephen Souris. To get on the Denton Public Library’s Professor’s Corner mailing list, which includes the poems to be discussed and the Zoom invitation, email professorscornerdpl@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
6 p.m. — Denton ISD school board meeting at Stephens Central Administration Building, 1307 N. Locust St. To view online, visit www.dentonisd.org.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
UPCOMING
7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 — UNT Baroque Orchestra and Vox Aquilae, conducted by Paul Leenhouts and Allen Hightower. View free livestream at recording.music.unt.edu/live.
9-10:30 a.m. Feb. 13 — Denton Mobile Food Pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Sponsored by the Denton Hunger Coalition and the Tarrant Area Food Bank. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonHungerCoalition.
4 p.m. Feb. 13 — Black History Month Virtual Celebration, presented by Denton Parks & Recreation. With a talk by the Rev. Mohair, "The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity," and entertainment by local children. Visit www.facebook.com/dentonparksnrec.