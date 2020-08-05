THURSDAY
11 a.m. — Explorium Denton's Virtual Story Time at www.facebook.com/exploriumdenton.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
FRIDAY
8 a.m.-noon — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 N. Elm St. (Follow road to the right, toward back parking lot.) People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. Advance registration is required by calling 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
2 p.m. — Denton Senior Center Bingo on Facebook Live. Free. Visit www.facebook.com/dentonseniorcenter for information, including a link to bingo cards.
2-3:30 p.m. — “How to Spot a Serial Killer," an online talk by Jeanette A. Laredo about the psychology of serial killers. Free. Register at library.cityofdenton.com to receive an invitation.
SATURDAY
9 a.m.-noon — Denton Community Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Face coverings required; attendance may be limited. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonCommunityMarket.
MONDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting at the Courthouse on the Square; attendance in person is limited to commissioners and county staff. The meeting will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814 #, and for participant ID press #. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.