THURSDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
11 a.m. and 6 p.m. — Virtual community meeting on Denton's all-way crossings on the downtown Square. To receive a link to one of the Zoom meetings, email your name, which meeting you wish to attend and phone number to stephanie.yates@cityofdenton.com. Input can also be submitted to Robin Davis, construction projects manager, at robin.davis@cityofdenton.com or 940-349-7713. Visit www.cityofdenton.com/virtualcommunitymeeting.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
FRIDAY
9 a.m. — Tree City USA 30th Anniversary tree-planting ceremony at Quakertown Park, 321 E. McKinney St., between City Hall and the Denton Civic Center.
7 p.m. — Free screening of The Croods 2: A New Age at Quakertown Park, 321 E. McKinney St. Free Kona Ice snow cones for the first 100 people, and free popcorn for the first 150 people. Spots will be marked in the grass to allow families to sit with social distancing. Family fun begins at 7 p.m., and the movie begins at sunset, around 8:15 p.m. Visit dentonparks.com.
SATURDAY
9 a.m.-noon — Celebrate Trails Day on the A-train Rail Trail, including water, snacks and rail trail pocket guides at the Downtown Denton Transit Center, a photo scavenger hunt with prizes, and free rides on the A-train all day. Visit www.dcta.net.
9 a.m. to noon — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children’s activities. Free admission. Visit dentoncommunitymarket.com.
11 a.m.-noon — Virtual tree pruning workshop with Haywood Morgan, Denton's urban forester. Learn how to properly prune and care for your trees. Register online at https://bit.ly/3x8qR1L to receive the Zoom link.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St., and online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Drawing Class: “Filling in Your Spaces," a free online class from the Denton Public Library. Learn how to take simple line doodles and transform into a calming, meditative practice. For ages 16 and older. Register at denton.bibliocommons.com/events.
6 p.m. — Denton ISD school board meeting at Stephens Central Administration Building, 1307 N. Locust St. To view online, visit www.dentonisd.org.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
ONGOING
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free tax preparation and filling free of charge, focusing on taxpayers 50 or older or those with low to moderate income. The program has been extended through May 14. To limit face-to-face contact, participants will drop off materials for volunteers at Serve Denton, but appointments are required. Call 940-343-5181 and leave a message to receive a call back.
United Way of Denton County's VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program offers free tax preparation for those who earned up to $66,000 in 2020. Virtual process begins with about 30 minutes answering questions and uploading pictures of documents. Visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/vita.
Through May 7 — Lumedia Musicworks debuts “The Devil You Don't Know," a filmed online performance featuring viola da gamba player Christopher Phillpott and accompanists performing works by French composer Antoine Forqueray. $10 to stream; free tickets available students. Visit www.lumediamusicworks.com/forqueray.
UPCOMING
7 p.m. May 8 — United Way of Denton County's United Tribute Gala, featuring "Dancing With Our Stars," both in person at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center ($175 each, limited capacity, masks required) and livestreamed for online viewing with a virtual voucher ($30). Visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/united-tribute or call Kristin Jones at 940-566-5851, ext. 102.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 15 — Explorium Denton Children's Museum Above & Beyond Fest at North Lakes Park and RC Airfield. The museum's summer fundraiser kickoff event includes demonstrations by the Dallas Area Kitefliers Organization and North Texas Aeromodelers, access to three activity stations for a $10 donation, food trucks, photo opportunities and more. Visit www.exploriumdenton.org.