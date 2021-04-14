THURSDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
10-11 a.m. — Genealogy Q&A, Denton Public Library's overview of online research resources and an open forum for questions. Featured resource for this program is HeritageQuest. Register at denton.bibliocommons.com/events to receive the Zoom link.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
FRIDAY
7:30 p.m. — Lumedia Musicworks debuts “The Devil You Don't Know," a filmed online performance featuring viola da gamba player Christopher Phillpott and accompanists performing works by French composer Antoine Forqueray. $10 to stream; free tickets available students. Visit www.lumediamusicworks.com/forqueray.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. to noon — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children’s activities. Free admission. Visit dentoncommunitymarket.com.
10 a.m. — Emoji Faces craft project for kids and teens. Pick up a kit on Saturday at South Branch Library (one per person, while supplies last) or provide your own supplies and find instructions at www.facebook.com/dentonpubliclibrary.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
10 a.m.-noon — Play in the Park, with sports-themed activities set up in Quakertown Park, near the playground at the corner of Withers and Oakland streets.
7:30 p.m.-midnight — Party With a Purpose, benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Denton County at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Hosted by the Greater Denton/Wise County Association of Realtors. With live music from the band In10City, appetizers, a cash bar and a silent auction. $100 per person; tables available. Visit www.gdwcar.com/pwap.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St., and online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. — “#PowerRestored Virtual Breakfast," Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County's annual fundraiser, featuring keynote speaker Matthew Sandusky, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse who founded an organization to raise awareness and support victims of child sex abuse. View the free stream on the organization’s Facebook page or on www.cacdc.org. For more information, visit www.cacdc.org/breakfast.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
ONGOING
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free tax preparation and filling free of charge, focusing on taxpayers 50 or older or those with low to moderate income. The program has been extended through May 14. To limit face-to-face contact, participants will drop off materials for volunteers at Serve Denton, but appointments are required. Call 940-343-5181 and leave a message to receive a call back.
United Way of Denton County's VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program offers free tax preparation for those who earned up to $66,000 in 2020. Virtual process begins with about 30 minutes answering questions and uploading pictures of documents. Visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/vita.
UPCOMING
9 a.m.-noon April 24 — Celebrate Trails Day on the A-train Rail Trail, including water, snacks and rail trail pocket guides at the Downtown Denton Transit Center, a photo scavenger hunt with prizes, and free rides on the A-train all day. Visit www.dcta.net.
7 p.m. May 8 — United Way of Denton County's United Tribute Gala, featuring "Dancing With Our Stars," both in person at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center ($175 each, limited capacity, masks required) and livestreamed for online viewing with a virtual voucher ($30). Visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/united-tribute or call Kristin Jones at 940-566-5851, ext. 102.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 15 — Explorium Denton Children's Museum Above & Beyond Fest at North Lakes Park and RC Airfield. The museum's summer fundraiser kickoff event includes demonstrations by the Dallas Area Kitefliers Organization and North Texas Aeromodelers, access to three activity stations for a $10 donation, food trucks, photo opportunities and more. Visit www.exploriumdenton.org.