TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting at the Courthouse on the Square; attendance in person is limited to commissioners and county staff. The meeting will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
6 p.m. — Denton ISD school board meeting at Stephens Central Administration Building, 1307 N. Locust St. To view online, visit www.dentonisd.org.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
8 p.m. — Pianist Gustavo Romero: The Complete Beethoven Sonatas, a series of livestreamed performances from the UNT College of Music. Visit recording.music.unt.edu/live.
WEDNESDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m.— First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY
11 a.m. — Explorium Denton's Virtual Story Time at www.facebook.com/exploriumdenton.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 15
5-6 p.m. — Explorium's Second Anniversary Party. Up to 40 families can stop by the museum, 5800 N. I-35, Suite 214, and pick up a "Make Your Own Ice Cream in a Bag" kit (donations welcome). At 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., tune in on Facebook Live to make ice cream together. Visit www.exploriumdenton.org.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 18
10-11 a.m. — "Lead United: A Denton County Community Conversation," United Way of Denton County's campaign kickoff and a virtual discussion featuring Daphne Adams (Christian Community Action), Anabel Castillo-Soto (Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas), Toni Johnson-Simpson (Denton County Friends of the Family) and Kirk Mikulec (The Colony City Council) $10. Raffle drawing for a 2020 Kawasaki Mule 4010 Trans4x4; $20 for one ticket, $100 for six. Visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/Kickoff.
8 p.m. — KUZU Revolution 3, with drive-in movie screenings of Life in Waves and Shock Treatment, with Kill the World performing between sets, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St. $20 per two-passenger car, $10 for each additional passenger. Benefiting KUZU-FM (92.9). Visit www.facebook.com/KUZU929 or bit.ly/kuzu3d.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 19
9 p.m. — KUZU Revolution 3, a livestreamed concert featuring Prose & Cons, Breathing Rainbow, Pollen, video art, music videos and more. Benefiting KUZU-FM (92.9). Visit www.kuzu.fm.