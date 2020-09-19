MONDAY, SEPT. 21
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting at the Courthouse on the Square; attendance in person is limited to commissioners and county staff. The meeting will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
6 p.m. — Denton ISD school board meeting at Stephens Central Administration Building, 1307 N. Locust St. To view online, visit www.dentonisd.org.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m.— First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
4 p.m. — Denton City Council candidate forums, hosted by the Denton Chamber of Commerce on Facebook Live. Sept. 23 features Place 6 candidates Jim Mann, Paul Meltzer and Liam York. Coming up: Sept. 30, mayoral candidates . Visit www.facebook.com/DentonChamber.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 24
11 a.m. — Explorium Denton's Virtual Story Time at www.facebook.com/exploriumdenton.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 25
8 a.m. — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 N. Elm St. Those eligible include people who have had symptoms in the past week, essential employees, people 60 and older, and people who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. To make an appointment, call 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
6:30-8 p.m. — Virtual forum for Denton City Council and mayoral candidates, hosted by the League of United Latin American Citizens and NAACP. Contact Willie Hudspeth at 940-465-4321 or hudspethwd@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30
Last day to complete the U.S. census. To complete the form by phone, call 1-844-330-2020 (English) or 1-844-468-2020 (Spanish). For more information, visit: www.2020census.gov.