MONDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6:30 p.m. — UNT's Eric Nestler, on soprano and alto saxophones, with Xiao Wang on piano, in a livestream concert from Voertman Hall. Visit recording.music.unt.edu/live.
7 p.m. — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group focuses on the poetry of Texas Poet Laureate Carol Coffee Reposa in a Zoom virtual meeting. Presented by TWU professor Stephen Souris. To get on the Denton Public Library’s Professor’s Corner mailing list, which includes the poems to be discussed and the Zoom invitation, email professorscornerdpl@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
8 a.m. — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing in the Hawaiian Falls parking lot, 4400 Paige Road in The Colony. People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. To make an appointment, call 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting at the Courthouse on the Square; attendance in person is limited to commissioners and county staff. The meeting will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
6:30 p.m. — Denton City Council online at cityofdenton.com. Work session at noon; regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. To comment on agenda items, fill out a virtual white card at cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings, or call 940-349-7800 beginning 30 minutes before the meeting time to indicate your desire to speak about a specific agenda item.
5-6 p.m. — Explorium's Second Anniversary Party. Up to 40 families can stop by the museum, 5800 N. I-35, Suite 214, and pick up a "Make Your Own Ice Cream in a Bag" kit (donations welcome). At 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., tune in on Facebook Live to make ice cream with the Denton Spider-Man. Visit www.exploriumdenton.org.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m.— First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY
North Texas Giving Day, an online giving event aimed at boosting awareness and visibility of area nonprofit groups. Visit www.northtexasgivingday.org.
11 a.m. — Explorium Denton's Virtual Story Time at www.facebook.com/exploriumdenton.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
FRIDAY
8 a.m. — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 N. Elm St. People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. To make an appointment, call 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
9:30 a.m. — The Denton Council of Garden Clubs meets at the Bayless-Selby House Museum at the Denton County Historical Park, 317 W. Mulberry St. Bring your own chair for a presentation by Bill Marquis on restoring a historic log cabin and a tour of the Bayless-Selby wildflower garden. Light refreshments at 9:30 a.m.; program at 10 a.m. All are welcome.
10-11 a.m. — "Lead United: A Denton County Community Conversation," United Way of Denton County's campaign kickoff and a virtual discussion featuring Daphne Adams (Christian Community Action), Anabel Castillo-Soto (Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas), Toni Johnson-Simpson (Denton County Friends of the Family) and Kirk Mikulec (The Colony City Council). $10. Raffle drawing for a 2020 Kawasaki Mule 4010 Trans4x4; $20 for one ticket, $100 for six. Visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/Kickoff.
8 p.m. — KUZU Revolution 3, with drive-in movie screenings of Life in Waves and Shock Treatment, with Kill the World performing between sets, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St. $20 per two-passenger car, $10 for each additional passenger. Benefiting KUZU-FM (92.9). Visit www.facebook.com/KUZU929 or bit.ly/kuzu3d.
SATURDAY
9 a.m.-noon — Denton Community Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Face coverings required; attendance may be limited. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonCommunityMarket.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
7-10 p.m. — Last Ditch Drive-In Concert Series with the Golden Brothers at the Armadillo Ale Works and Boca 31 parking lot, 221 S. Bell Ave. $10-$60 per parking space. Visit www.armadilloaleworks.com/events.
9 p.m. — KUZU Revolution 3, a livestreamed concert featuring Prose & Cons, Breathing Rainbow, Pollen, video art, music videos and more. Benefiting KUZU-FM (92.9). Visit www.kuzu.fm.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30
Last day to complete the U.S. census. To complete the form by phone, call 1-844-330-2020 (English) or 844-468-2020 (Spanish). For more information, visit: www.2020census.gov.