TODAY
SUNDAY, OCT. 27
EVENTS
2 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Newsies at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Many performances are sold out. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
2:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Daughters of Abraham, an interfaith group for women of the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths, meets at the Islamic Society of Denton, 1105 Greenlee St. The group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month. Email dentondaughters@gmail.com.
3 p.m. — Denton Community Band presents its fall concert, “Romance, Whimsy, Marches and More," in the Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St. The program includes selections from Disney movies, Downton Abbey, Wicked, "If You've Only Got a Moustache" and more. Free. Disney and Downton Abbey costumes and mustaches are encouraged.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Celtic Dancers meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Heroin Anonymous Denton meets at 11 a.m. at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org or call 940-898-6202.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
MONDAY, OCT. 28
EVENTS
6 to 7:30 p.m. — Chess Night at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For players ages 7 and older at all skill levels. Free; refreshments will be served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TUESDAY, OCT. 29
EVENTS
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
6:30 p.m. — “The Ghost Story," a presentation by Jeanette Laredo, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Laredo, a UNT instructor, will discuss the evolution of the ghost story in American and British literature. For ages 16 and up. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
7 p.m. — UNT Opera presents a public dress rehearsal of Mozart's Don Giovanni, in Lyric Theatre at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $5-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
7:30 p.m. — UNT Symphony Orchestra in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
8 p.m. — UNT Tuba-Euphonium Ensembles' "Halloween Concert" in the Recital Hall at the UNT Music Building, at Avenue C and Chestnut Street. Free. Call 940-565-2791 or visit www.music.unt.edu.
