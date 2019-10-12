TODAY
SUNDAY, OCT. 13
EVENTS
8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. — St. John Paul II University Parish opens its new church and pastoral center, 909 McCormick St. After each Mass this weekend, there will be a reception where you can learn more about the parish and the new building. Visit www.jp2denton.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Celtic Dancers meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Heroin Anonymous Denton meets at 11 a.m. at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org or call 940-898-6202.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
MONDAY, OCT. 14
EVENTS
7 to 8 p.m. — “Exploring Tai Chi," a three-part class through Wednesday at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Benjamin McCrary takes beginners through the basic movements of tai chi. Wear comfortable, loose clothing. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 6:30 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. UNT faculty member Patrice Lyke presents "Shivery Souls, Fit for the Season," a discussion of "The Lost Ghost" by Mary Wilkins Freeman and "All Souls" by Edith Wharton. Free. For optional readings, visit tinyurl.com/y24wefhh.
TUESDAY, OCT. 15
EVENTS
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
4 p.m. — “Facts About Bats," a presentation by Texas State Parks Ranger Rick Torres for ages 5-10, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Elementary Adventure Time: "Beyond Slime" for ages 5-8 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Read a book, learn something new and take part in hands-on activities. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
7 to 8:30 p.m. — “Metal Stamping for Beginners" at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Learn the skills and methods needed to stamp metal in jewelry making. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 6:30 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7:30 p.m. — “Conjunto Blues: A Hispanic Heritage Month Program" at TWU’s Margo Jones Performance Hall, on the first floor of the Music Building, at Oakland Street and Pioneer Circle. San Antonio-based poet, musician and actor Nicolás Valdez presents an interdisciplinary theatrical performance exploring the social and historical conditions that led to the development of conjunto music as an expression of cultural resistance and liberation. $5; free for TWU faculty, staff and students. Visit apps.twu.edu/calendar.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
4 p.m. — “Astronaut Food" for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
6:30 p.m. — UNT College of Music Concerto Competition Finals in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. Free. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
7 p.m. — Screening of the film Phoenix, Oregon at TWU’s Margo Jones Performance Hall, on the first floor of the Music Building, at Oakland Street and Pioneer Circle. Q&A with actor Jesse Borrego (Dexter, Fear of the Walking Dead) follows the screening. $5. Visit phoenixoregonmovie.com.
8 p.m. — “Songs of Alan Smith," a faculty and student recital coordinated by Elvia Puccinelli, in Voertman Hall at the UNT Music Building, at Avenue C and Chestnut Street. Free. Call 940-565-2791 or visit www.music.unt.edu.
8 p.m. — TWU Theatre Program presents Shakespeare's Macbeth in the Redbud Theater Complex, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, 1401 Oakland St. $10 for adults; $5 for students and seniors. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
