SUNDAY, NOV. 24
EVENTS
2 p.m. — UNT New Choreographers Concert: “Shifting Dimensions" in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. A showcase of original dance works created by advanced choreography students. $12.50-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
2 p.m. — TWU Theatre Program presents The Architecture of Loss: A Devised Performance in the Redbud Theater Complex, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, 1401 Oakland St. $5-$10. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
2:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Daughters of Abraham, an interfaith group for women of the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths, meets at Congregation Kol Ami, 1887 Timber Creek Road in Flower Mound. Topic of discussion is the role of religion in community relationships. The group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month. Email dentondaughters@gmail.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Celtic Dancers meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Heroin Anonymous Denton meets at 11 a.m. at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org or call 940-898-6202.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
MONDAY, NOV. 25
EVENTS
TUESDAY, NOV. 26
EVENTS
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — WordPress Meetup led by WordPress consultant Kay Kinser, at Stoke, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Free. Visit stokedenton.com/events.
4 to 5 p.m. — Brick Build Challenge at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Kids ages 7-10 can build with the library's Legos. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
5:15 to 6:30 p.m. — “Accounting and Cashflow: Know Your Numbers" with TWU lecturer Lynn Irving, at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Learn about forming a business entity, benefits and drawbacks, and avoiding potential legal problems. Enjoy light refreshments and meet other business owners. Free. Register at twu.edu/center-women-entrepreneurs.
7 to 8 p.m. — English Language Conversation, a casual space to practice speaking English, ask questions and learn about American culture, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
11 a.m. — Thanksgiving Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
1 p.m. — Free movie screening: Secret Life of Pets 2 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Rated PG. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.
Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.