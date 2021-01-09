MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
7 p.m. — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group focuses on the poetry of Texas Poet Laureate Red Steagall in a Zoom virtual meeting. Presented by TWU professor Stephen Souris. To get on the Denton Public Library’s Professor’s Corner mailing list, which includes the poems to be discussed and the Zoom invitation, email professorscornerdpl@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
8 a.m. — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 N. Elm St. For community members who have registered in advance and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Registration closes at 4:30 p.m. the day prior to the testing date. No same-day or onsite registration. Call 940-349-2585 during 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814#, for participant ID press # and for meeting passcode press 301568#. To speak during the meeting, visit dentoncounty.gov/remote for more information on using Zoom with a computer or smartphone. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.
6:30 p.m. — Denton City Council online at cityofdenton.com. Work session begins at 3 p.m. To comment on an agenda item, fill out a virtual white card at cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings, or call 940-349-7800 30 minutes before the meeting time.
6 p.m. — Denton ISD school board meeting at Stephens Central Administration Building, 1307 N. Locust St. To view online, visit www.dentonisd.org.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
6:30 p.m. — Denton Public Library online acrylic painting class led by local artist Shay Haas, who will lead a virtual class on basic painting techniques and art principles. Space is limited. Instructions on how to pick up supplies will be included in the registration confirmation email. For ages 18 and up. To register, visit denton.bibliocommons.com/events.
WEDNESDAY
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Denton County Genealogical Society online meeting, featuring "Archaeology at the Tom Cook Blacksmith Shop (c. 1870s-1890s), Bolivar," a presentation by Maria Franklin and Doug Boyd. Register for the Zoom event at denton.bibliocommons.com/events by 7 p.m. Wednesday.
SATURDAY
9-11:30 a.m. — Online SKYWARN storm spotter training class for Denton County and Collin County, offered by the National Weather Service's Fort Worth office. For established storm spotters, anyone with an interest in severe weather and anyone who wants to learn more about and prepare for severe weather threats in North and Central Texas. Free. To learn how to register, visit www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarn.
UPCOMING
6 p.m. Jan. 21 — Habitat for Humanity of Denton County virtual community meeting, via Zoom, on the development of the new Habitat Village in Southeast Denton. Up to 35 homes are planned for a vacant 8-acre property between Duncan and Hill streets. The Zoom Meeting ID is 996 5252 4139, and the passcode is 129062. Visit www.habitatdentoncounty.org/habitat-village.
Jan. 27-Feb. 1 — Denton Black Film Festival, a five-day virtual festival featuring a live performance by jazz musician Tatiana Mayfield, the world premiere of Take Back the Crown, Episode 1, more than 100 hours of programming, over 35 blocks of indie Black films and more. Passes and package tickets are on sale at dentonbff.com.