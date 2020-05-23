Email information about your event or online meeting to drc@dentonrc.com.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, via videoconference, will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov/agenda and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814 #, and for participant ID press #. To speak during the meeting, visit dentoncounty.gov/remote for more information on using Zoom with a computer or smartphone. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 27
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
FRIDAY, MAY 29
4 p.m. May 29-10:30 a.m. May 30 — Denton Parks & Recreation's Backyard Campout. Register for free to receive links to Tejas Storytelling Association's Zoom storytelling and singalong, virtual games, campfire activities and more. Visit www.dentonparkshub.com/virtual-events.
TUESDAY, JUNE 2
8 a.m. to noon June 2 — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at UNT's Union Circle Parking Garage, off Union Circle at Welch Street. People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. Registration is required by calling 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.