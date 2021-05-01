The Denton Record-Chronicle Calendar will be getting a new look soon. Add your event at dentonrc.com/local-events. For help, email events@dentonrc.com.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St., and online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
ONGOING
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free tax preparation and filling free of charge, focusing on taxpayers 50 or older or those with low to moderate income. The program has been extended through May 14. To limit face-to-face contact, participants will drop off materials for volunteers at Serve Denton, but appointments are required. Call 940-343-5181 and leave a message to receive a call back.
United Way of Denton County's VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program offers free tax preparation for those who earned up to $66,000 in 2020. Virtual process begins with about 30 minutes answering questions and uploading pictures of documents. Visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/vita.
UPCOMING
7 p.m. May 8 — United Way of Denton County's United Tribute Gala, featuring "Dancing With Our Stars," both in person at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center ($175 each, limited capacity, masks required) and livestreamed for online viewing with a virtual voucher ($30). Visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/united-tribute or call Kristin Jones at 940-566-5851, ext. 102.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 15 — Explorium Denton Children's Museum Above & Beyond Fest at North Lakes Park and RC Airfield. The museum's summer fundraiser kickoff event includes demonstrations by the Dallas Area Kitefliers Organization and North Texas Aeromodelers, access to three activity stations for a $10 donation, food trucks, photo opportunities and more. Visit www.exploriumdenton.org.