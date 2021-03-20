MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
7 p.m. — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group virtual meeting on Zoom. Presented by TWU professor Stephen Souris. To get on the Denton Public Library’s Professor’s Corner mailing list, which includes the poems to be discussed and the Zoom invitation, email professorscornerdpl@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
Tuesday through Sunday, March 28 — Thin Line Fest, a virtual festival with more than 70 documentary films and 17 musical performances streaming online. Free. Register and find schedules at www.thinline.us.
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St., and online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
11:30 a.m. — Denton City Council and the Public Utilities Board joint meeting online at cityofdenton.com. At 3 p.m., the City Council meets for a work session followed by a closed meeting and a special called meeeting. To comment on an agenda item, fill out a virtual white card at cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings, or call 940-349-7800 30 minutes before the meeting time.
6 p.m. — Denton ISD school board meeting at Stephens Central Administration Building, 1307 N. Locust St. To view online, visit www.dentonisd.org.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
Tuesday through Sunday, March 28 — Thin Line Fest, a virtual festival with more than 70 documentary films and 17 musical performances streaming online. Free. Register and find schedules at www.thinline.us.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
FRIDAY
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free tax preparation and filling free of charge, focusing on taxpayers 50 or older or those with low to moderate income. To limit face-to-face contact, participants will drop off materials for volunteers at Serve Denton, but appointments are required. Call 940-343-5181 and leave a message to receive a call back.
SATURDAY
Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28— Denton Parks & Recreation is offering free Easter Bunny Zoom calls. Sign up for a 5-minute video call at https://bit.ly/3eHqEMf. Limited slots available.
10 a.m.-noon — Bunnies & Baskets at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St. Drive through and receive a free bag with candy and small toys from the Easter Bunny, plus a raffle drawing for baskets. Limited to 200 kids.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
ONGOING
United Way of Denton County's VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program offers free tax preparation for those who earned up to $66,000 in 2020. Virtual process begins with about 30 minutes answering questions and uploading pictures of documents. Visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/vita.
UPCOMING
March 29-April 2 — Denton Parks & Recreation yard cards and Easter baskets. For $20, sign up for a yard card and Easter basket with candies to be delivered to your house or to your chosen recipient. Visit https://bit.ly/30Pnded. Or, register for Easter baskets for $10 each, for pickup at North Lakes Recreation Center.
4-5 p.m. March 29-April 2 — Denton Parks & Recreation's Easter Bunny will be in a city park with free candy and balloons, while supplies last. Visit dentonparks.com.