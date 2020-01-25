SUNDAY, JAN. 26
EVENTS
2:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Daughters of Abraham, an interfaith group for women of the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths, meets at First Christian Church, 1203 Fulton St. This month's discussion topic: Do you have friends/significant relationships outside your faith group? The group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month. Email dentondaughters@gmail.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Celtic Dancers meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Heroin Anonymous Denton meets at 11 a.m. at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org or call 940-898-6202.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
MONDAY, JAN. 27
EVENTS
5 p.m. — UNT Concert Orchestra with student conductors in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. Free. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
7 p.m. — Braswell Bravo Company presents The Wizard of Oz in the auditorium at Braswell High School, 26750 E. University Drive in Little Elm. $10. Visit www.braswelltheatre.com.
TUESDAY, JAN. 28
EVENTS
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
5:30 p.m. — Trashion Fashion Runway Show informational meeting at SCRAP Denton, 420 S. Bell Ave. Learn about creating fashions out of discarded materials, which will be featured during the Denton Redbud Festival on April 4. Call 940-391-7499 or visit scrapdenton.org.
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Acrylic painting class on basic techniques and art principles, taught by Shay Haas of Indigo Easel, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. For ages 18 and older. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 6 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays— Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
6 p.m. — Project LIT for ages 11-17 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Discuss teen books while working on short volunteer service projects. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
7 to 8:30 p.m. — “Meditation for Beginners," a free four-part class led by meditation coach Dorota Mularczyk, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Weekly class runs through Feb. 12. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
