SUNDAY
2:30 p.m. — UNT faculty recital: Molly Fillmore, soprano, and Willem Van Schalkwyk, piano, performing works by Brahms, Schubert, Barber, King and Hailstork. View free livestream at recording.music.unt.edu/live.
8:30 p.m. — UNT faculty recital: Liudmila Georgievskaya, piano, performing works by Chopin, Glinka, Tchaikovsky and Debussy. View free livestream at recording.music.unt.edu/live.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
TUESDAY
9-10 a.m. — Coffee + Convo, Stoke's virtual morning meetup with entrepreneurs, experts and peers on Zoom. Patrick Peters with FourthWall Media will talk about media, tech, data analysis and marketing. Free. Register at stokedenton.com/events.
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 27-Feb. 1 — Denton Black Film Festival, a virtual festival featuring a live performance by jazz musician Tatiana Mayfield, the world premiere of Take Back the Crown, Episode 1, more than 100 hours of programming, over 35 blocks of indie Black films and more. Passes and package tickets are on sale at dentonbff.com.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
SATURDAY
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
3-4 p.m. — Denton Public Library's Anime Club, an online gathering for ages 11-17. To receive an invitation link, register at denton.bibliocommons.com/events.
UPCOMING
7 p.m. Feb. 8 — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group focuses on the poetry of Texas poet Naomi Shihab Nye in a Zoom virtual meeting. Presented by TWU professor Stephen Souris. To get on the Denton Public Library’s Professor’s Corner mailing list, which includes the poems to be discussed and the Zoom invitation, email professorscornerdpl@gmail.com.
9-10:30 a.m. Feb. 13 — Denton Mobile Food Pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Sponsored by the Denton Hunger Coalition and the Tarrant Area Food Bank. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonHungerCoalition.