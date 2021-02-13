SUNDAY
8 a.m.-5 p.m. — Warming stations open at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St., and North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Drive.
MONDAY
8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday — Warming stations open at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St., and North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Drive.
First Refuge Ministries and Denton Community Food Center, which usually offer food pantries on Mondays, are closed due to the weather on Feb. 15.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814#, for participant ID press # and for meeting passcode press 301568#. To speak during the meeting, visit dentoncounty.gov/remote for more information on using Zoom with a computer or smartphone. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.
6:30 p.m. — Denton City Council online at cityofdenton.com. Work session at 2 p.m., followed by regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. To comment on an agenda item, fill out a virtual white card at cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings, or call 940-349-7800 30 minutes before the meeting time.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY
Through Feb. 28 — Pizza Herb Garden Kit at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Families can learn to grow oregano, basil and thyme indoors and listen to a story online. Kit pickup details will be sent to participants after registration and confirmation. Register at denton.bibliocommons.com/events.
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
SATURDAY
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
UPCOMING
10 a.m.-noon Feb. 27 — TWU Graduate Program Showcase, an online event about TWU's graduate programs and financial aid options, plus the chance to speak with faculty and current students. To register, visit twu.edu/admissions.
RESCHEDULED: 4 p.m. Feb. 27 — Black History Month Virtual Celebration, presented by Denton Parks & Recreation. With a talk by the Rev. Mohair, "The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity," and entertainment by local children. Visit www.facebook.com/dentonparksnrec.