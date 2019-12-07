SUNDAY, DEC. 8
EVENTS
5 to 7 p.m. Sundays— Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
CLUB MEETINGS
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Heroin Anonymous Denton meets at 11 a.m. at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org or call 940-898-6202.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
MONDAY, DEC. 9
EVENTS
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. UNT English lecturer Bryan Conn will lead a discussion about the well-lived life and graphic narrative. Free.
TUESDAY, DEC. 10
EVENTS
5:15 to 6:30 p.m. — “Types of Insurance You as a Small Business Owner Should Consider" with Jeff King of Ramey King Insurance, at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Enjoy light refreshments and meet other business owners. Free. Register at twu.edu/center-women-entrepreneurs.
6:30 p.m. — Twilight Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. For children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11
EVENTS
11 a.m. — Santa Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
4 p.m. — Teen Writers Group for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
