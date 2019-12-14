SUNDAY, DEC. 15
EVENTS
5 to 7 p.m. Sundays— Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
7:30 p.m. — Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven's Eroica in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. With guest conductor Rune Bergmann and featuring soloist Michael Shih performing Brahms’ Violin Concerto. $20. Visit www.fwsymphony.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Heroin Anonymous Denton meets at 11 a.m. at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org or call 940-898-6202.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
MONDAY, DEC. 16
EVENTS
6 to 7:30 p.m. — Chess Night at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For players ages 7 and older at all skill levels. Free; refreshments will be served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8:45 p.m. — “Ethical Hacking and Cybersecurity," a presentation by PWN School founder Philip Wylie, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Bring your laptop and join the monthly session. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
