SUNDAY
3-4:30 p.m. — Workshop for Potential Music: Improv for Everyone with Spiderweb Salon. Sarah Ruth leads a free virtual workshop for community music-making. No prior musical experience necessary. Free. To sign up and receive the Zoom link, email spiderwebsalon@gmail.com. Visit www.spiderwebsalon.com.
MONDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
TUESDAY
8 a.m. — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church, 1641 W. Hebron Parkway in Carrollton. Appointments beginning at 8 a.m. People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. Advance registration is required by calling 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting at the Courthouse on the Square; attendance in person is limited to commissioners and county staff. The meeting will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814 #, and for participant ID press #. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.
6 p.m. — Denton ISD school board meeting at Stephens Central Administration Building, 1307 N. Locust St. To view online, visit www.dentonisd.org.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m.— First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY
11 a.m. — Explorium Denton's Virtual Story Time at www.facebook.com/exploriumdenton.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-7 p.m. — Virtual public input meeting on options for the development of Southwest Park, at South Bonnie Brae Street and Allred Road. Visit www.cityofdenton.com/virtualcommunitymeeting, or sign up by emailing parksnrec@cityofdenton.com.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
FRIDAY
8 a.m. — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 N. Elm St. (Follow road to the right, toward back parking lot.) Appointments beginning at 8 a.m. People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. Advance registration is required by calling 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
SATURDAY, AUG. 29
9-10 a.m. — UniteDenton Virtual Workout on Zoom. Denton Parks and Recreation presents a free workout led by Paul Taylor from Camp Gladiator. Free; first 100 registrants will get a free T-shirt. Visit http://bit.ly/UniteDenton.
9 a.m.-noon — Denton Community Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Face coverings required; attendance may be limited. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonCommunityMarket.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
7-10 p.m. — Last Ditch Drive-In Concert Series with Holly & the Mystery Lights at the Armadillo Ale Works and Boca 31 parking lot, 221 S. Bell Ave. $10-$60 per parking space. Visit www.armadilloaleworks.com/events.