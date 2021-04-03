MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St., and online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
Noon-1 p.m. — “Getting Started With Natives," a virtual class with Liz Moyer, a Denton County Master Gardener and a Native Plant Society of Texas member. Learn about how to select, install and maintain native and adaptive plants into your landscape. Presented by the Upper Trinity Regional Water District, Keep Lewisville Beautiful and the city of Lewisville. Free. Register at https://bit.ly/UTRWDwebinars.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
ONGOING
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free tax preparation and filling free of charge, focusing on taxpayers 50 or older or those with low to moderate income. The program has been extended through May 14. To limit face-to-face contact, participants will drop off materials for volunteers at Serve Denton, but appointments are required. Call 940-343-5181 and leave a message to receive a call back.
United Way of Denton County's VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program offers free tax preparation for those who earned up to $66,000 in 2020. Virtual process begins with about 30 minutes answering questions and uploading pictures of documents. Visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/vita.
UPCOMING
7 p.m. April 12 — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group virtual meeting on Zoom, focusing on the work of Texas Poet Laureate Laurie Ann Guerrero. Presented by TWU professor Stephen Souris. To get on the Denton Public Library’s Professor’s Corner mailing list, which includes the poems to be discussed and the Zoom invitation, email professorscornerdpl@gmail.com.
7:30 p.m.-midnight April 17 — Party With a Purpose, benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Denton County at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Hosted by the Greater Denton/Wise County Association of Realtors. With live music from the band In10City, appetizers, a cash bar and a silent auction. $100 per person; tables available. Visit www.gdwcar.com/pwap.