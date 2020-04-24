Public events and gatherings have been canceled or postponed because of concerns over the new coronavirus. Email information about your online event or meeting to drc@dentonrc.com.
MONDAY
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Online SKYWARN Spotter Training Class, offered by the National Weather Service's Fort Worth office. To learn how to register, visit www.weather.gov/fwd. Session is limited to 500 participants. Participants will receive a training certificate.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, via videoconference, will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov/agenda and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814 #, and for participant ID press #. To speak during the meeting, visit dentoncounty.gov/remote for more information on using Zoom with a computer or smartphone. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.
APRIL 29-MAY 1
FlintConf 2020, hosted by Stoke Denton, brings together entrepreneurs, creatives, freelancers, side hustlers and students to learn how to optimize available resources to start and grow a successful business. The three-day conference will be held virtually via Zoom. Each day will focus on a different track — register for $7 for one day, or $15 for all three days. Visit stokedenton.com/events.