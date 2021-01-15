SATURDAY
9-11:30 a.m. — Online SKYWARN storm spotter training class for Denton County and Collin County, offered by the National Weather Service's Fort Worth office. For established storm spotters, anyone with an interest in severe weather and anyone who wants to learn more about and prepare for severe weather threats in North and Central Texas. Free. Same-day registration is available. To learn how to register, visit www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarn.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
3 p.m. — Denton's Martin Luther King Jr. Day Annual Celebration, starting with a 3 p.m. march from Fred Moore Park to the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center (social distancing and masks required). After the march, Parks & Recreation staff will hand out grab-and-go dinners from Eaties Catering to the first 250 people to take home. At 4:30 p.m., the Ministerial Alliance hosts a virtual program via Facebook Live, from Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Visit www.facebook.com/dentonparksnrec.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
4-5 p.m. — Lego Challenge, Denton Public Library's virtual meetup for ages 5-10. Participants will be challenged to grab their blocks and build various creations. Register at denton.bibliocommons.com/events to receive the Zoom link.
THURSDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
6 p.m. — Habitat for Humanity of Denton County virtual community meeting, via Zoom, on the development of the new Habitat Village in Southeast Denton. Up to 35 homes are planned for a vacant 8-acre property between Duncan and Hill streets. The Zoom Meeting ID is 996 5252 4139, and the passcode is 129062. Visit www.habitatdentoncounty.org/habitat-village.
5-6 p.m. — Genealogy Q&A: "Online Maps," the Denton Public Library's overview of online research resources and an open forum for questions. Register by 3 p.m. Thursday at denton.bibliocommons.com/events to receive the Zoom link.
UPCOMING
Jan. 27-Feb. 1 — Denton Black Film Festival, a virtual festival featuring a live performance by jazz musician Tatiana Mayfield, the world premiere of Take Back the Crown, Episode 1, more than 100 hours of programming, over 35 blocks of indie Black films and more. Passes and package tickets are on sale at dentonbff.com.