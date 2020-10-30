SATURDAY
9 a.m.-noon — Denton Community Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Face coverings required; attendance may be limited. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonCommunityMarket.
10 .m.-4 p.m. — A Socially Distanced Fine Art Sale at 1714 Highland Park Road. Work by Jo Williams and Lynne Brister-Cox, featuring matted watercolor paintings and handmade bracelets.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
7-10 p.m. — Last Ditch Drive-In Concert Series with Helium Queens at the Armadillo Ale Works and Boca 31 parking lot, 221 S. Bell Ave. $10-$60 per parking space. Visit www.armadilloaleworks.com/events.
SUNDAY
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — URStrong Fundraiser and Silent Auction, benefiting Officer Urban Rodriguez, at Grease Monkey, 421 Eagle Drive. All proceeds from barbecue sales and silent auction and 60% of sales from auto maintenance services will be donated to Rodriguez, who is recovering from being shot in the line of duty.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m.— First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.