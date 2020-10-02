SATURDAY
9 a.m.-noon — Denton Community Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Face coverings required; attendance may be limited. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonCommunityMarket.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Denton County Master Gardener Association's free virtual Fall Garden Fest. Presentations include "What Your North Texas Turf Needs" at 10 a.m., "Beautiful and Productive Vegetable Gardens" at noon, "Fall/Winter Tips & To-do’s for North Central Texas Gardens" at 1:30 p.m. and "Gardens that Give Back: Lovely, Low-Water, Life-Giving Landscapes" at 3 p.m. Visit dcmga.com/2020-fall-garden-fest to register for talks and giveaways for participants.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
7-10 p.m. — Last Ditch Drive-In Concert Series with Levi Cobb & the Big Smoke at the Armadillo Ale Works and Boca 31 parking lot, 221 S. Bell Ave. $10-$60 per parking space. Visit www.armadilloaleworks.com/events.
MONDAY
Last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election. Visit www.votedenton.com.
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting at the Courthouse on the Square; attendance in person is limited to commissioners and county staff. The meeting will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m.— First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY, OCT. 8
8-9 p.m. — Soundbox Sessions #4 with L25, a twice-monthly 20-minute livestream concert featuring local musicians. Free, but donations accepted for performers and Friends With Benefits. Visit www.facebook.com/soundboxmusicworks.
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Lakeview Ranch Annual Craft Fair at the Lakeview Ranch Clubhouse, 700 Lakeview Blvd. The Lakeview Ranch Community Crafters will sell gifts and decor items. Masks are required.
8 p.m. — Slobberbone livestreaming in concert from Dan's Silverleaf. $10. Visit danssilverleaf.com.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
Oct. 14-18 — Theatre Denton presents The Gin Game, by Donald L. Coburn, a virtual production featuring Buster and Cindy Maloney. $15 to stream the show. Visit theatredenton.com.
10 a.m. Oct. 17-18 — Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show, a drive-in air show featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, at Fort Worth Alliance Airport. $40 per vehicle. Parking tickets available online only at www.allianceairshow.com.
Oct. 23 — Last day to apply for mail-in ballots in the Nov. 3 general election. Visit www.votedenton.com.