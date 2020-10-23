SATURDAY
9 a.m.-noon — Denton Community Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Face coverings required; attendance may be limited. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonCommunityMarket.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
1 p.m. — North Texas Fair and Rodeo at the fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. Entertainment lineup includes Oct. 24: Bull Blow Out at 7:30 p.m.; Justin Moore at 9:30 p.m. $15-$20 for adults, $14 for seniors and military, $5 for children ages 7-12. Parking is $10. Shuttle available Saturdays for those parking at First Baptist Church, 1100 Malone St., and Denton High School, 1007 Fulton St.
7-10 p.m. — Last Ditch Drive-In Concert Series with Will Johnson and Scott Danbom at the Armadillo Ale Works and Boca 31 parking lot, 221 S. Bell Ave. $10-$60 per parking space. Visit www.armadilloaleworks.com/events.
SUNDAY
9-11:45 p.m. — Drone Church: The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari with live score featuring Sarah Ruth, Monte Espina and Python Potions, in a drive-in show at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St. Plus terrifying short films. Free. Visit rubberglovesdenton.com.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting at the Courthouse on the Square; attendance in person is limited to commissioners and county staff. The meeting will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
6 p.m. — Denton ISD school board meeting at Stephens Central Administration Building, 1307 N. Locust St. To view online, visit www.dentonisd.org.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m.— First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.