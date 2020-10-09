SATURDAY
9 a.m.-noon — Denton Community Market's Hispanic Heritage Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. With decorated boots, roaming music, live screen-printed shirts and more. Face coverings required; attendance may be limited. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonCommunityMarket.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Lakeview Ranch Annual Craft Fair at the Lakeview Ranch Clubhouse, 700 Lakeview Blvd. The Lakeview Ranch Community Crafters will sell gifts and decor items. Masks are required.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
7-10 p.m. — Last Ditch Drive-In Concert Series with Daniel Markham at the Armadillo Ale Works and Boca 31 parking lot, 221 S. Bell Ave. $10-$60 per parking space. Visit www.armadilloaleworks.com/events.
8 p.m. — Slobberbone livestreaming in concert from Dan's Silverleaf. $10. Visit danssilverleaf.com.
SUNDAY
Through today — Empty Bowls Denton 2020 online auction and sale at www.benefitbidding.com/emptybowlsdenton. Sale of handmade and artisan bowls takes place online this year, benefiting the Denton Community Food Center and Our Daily Bread soup kitchen. Purchases will be available for touch-free pickup 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 17 and 1-3 p.m. Oct. 24.
MONDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
8-9 p.m. — Denton mayoral forum with candidates Keely Briggs and Gerard Hudspeth, hosted by former City Council candidate Kevin Roden on Facebook Live. Visit www.facebook.com/kproden or https://bit.ly/3jBxAKv. To submit a pre-recorded video question, email kproden@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
Today through Oct. 30 — Early voting in the Nov. 3 election. Visit www.votedenton.com.
8 a.m. — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church, 1641 W. Hebron Parkway in Carrollton. People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. To make an appointment, call 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting at the Courthouse on the Square; attendance in person is limited to commissioners and county staff. The meeting will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
6 p.m. — Denton ISD school board meeting at Stephens Central Administration Building, 1307 N. Locust St. To view online, visit www.dentonisd.org.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
Today through Oct. 18 — Theatre Denton presents The Gin Game, by Donald L. Coburn, a virtual production featuring Buster and Cindy Maloney. $15 to stream the show. Visit theatredenton.com.
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m.— First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
11 a.m. — Explorium Denton's Virtual Story Time at www.facebook.com/exploriumdenton.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
7-10 p.m. — Last Ditch Drive-In Concert Series with Antler at the Armadillo Ale Works and Boca 31 parking lot, 221 S. Bell Ave. $10-$60 per parking space, benefiting Denton Music and Arts Collaborative. Visit www.armadilloaleworks.com/events.
FRIDAY
8 a.m. — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 N. Elm St. Those eligible include people who have had symptoms in the past week, essential employees, people 60 and older, and people who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. To make an appointment, call 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
10 a.m. Oct. 17-18 — Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show, a drive-in air show featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, at Fort Worth Alliance Airport. $40 per vehicle. Parking tickets available online only at www.allianceairshow.com.
Oct. 23 — Last day to apply for mail-in ballots in the Nov. 3 general election. Visit www.votedenton.com.