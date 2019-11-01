SATURDAY, NOV. 2
EVENTS
9 a.m. to noon — Alzheimer's Association Denton County's Doggies Go Purple Rally at Good Samaritan Denton Village, 2500 Hinkle Drive. People and four-legged friends can walk to find the white flower signifying the first survivor of Alzheimer's disease. With dog races, a pet costume contest, scavenger hunt, goody bags and more. Dogs must have current vaccinations and be registered with the city. Free to attend; register at www.eventbrite.com.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Heritage Festival at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road. Learn more about the plants, animals and history of the area. Event includes a tree workshop at 8 a.m., Arbor Day Story Time at 10:30 a.m. and a presentation by Blackland Prairie Raptor Rescue at 11:30 a.m. Free. Visit sustainabledenton.com.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Pioneer Research at the Mall, with TWU faculty and students presenting their research projects to the public in the food court at Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E. Research topics include chemotherapy drugs, health impacts of microaggressions on minority populations, diversity in children’s literature, financial literacy in middle school math classes, and the effectiveness of service learning through community partnerships. Free. Visit twu.edu/arts-sciences.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — 10th annual Handmade Harvest, featuring more than 50 local makers, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Event also includes live screen-printing, food trucks and cocktails. $2.50 in advance at dimehandmadeharvest.com, or $5 at the door; free for under 18.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Friends of the Denton Public Libraries Big Book Sale at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Admission is $1, or free for members of Friends of the Denton Public Libraries; members can get in early at 9:15 a.m. Most items cost 50 cents to $1. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonLibraryFriends.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Nel Dornan Byrd's annual studio tour at 3800 Elm Bottom Circle in Aubrey. See old and new watercolor paintings. Artists are welcome to bring supplies to paint at Byrd's home patio or property. Free.
1 to 5 p.m. — DFW Archives Bazaar at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Join archivists, curators, librarians and history professionals as they share their knowledge and help preserve your history. Learn how to preserve family treasures, interview family members about their own history, digitize family memories and more. Free. Visit www.dfwarchivesbazaar.com.
3 p.m. — Sugar Skull Decorating for ages 10-17 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn about Día de Los Muertos and decorate sugar skulls. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 2:30 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 p.m. — Denton High School Performing Arts presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels at 1007 Fulton St. $7-$10. Visit dentontheatre.wixsite.com/5358. For tickets, visit squareup.com/store/denton-theatre.
7 p.m. — Spiderweb Salon presents “Spiderdead" at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St. Artistic showcase celebrates life and death in music, poetry, theater, performance art and more. Potluck meal begins at 7 p.m., showcase at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 or pay what you can, benefiting Spiderweb and Denton Music and Arts Collaborative's work to provide mental health resources to artists. Visit www.spiderwebsalon.com.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott at the Black Box Theatre inside Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E. $15. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
8:30 p.m. — Rock Lottery 18, with performances by five bands formed that same day, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. Proceeds benefit KUZU-FM. Admission is $15; or $20 for admission to the 9:30 a.m. selection ceremony, breakfast and evening program. Visit www.rocklottery.com.
ASSISTANCE
Lake Dallas Mobile Pantry from 10 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of the month at Lake Cities United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hundley Drive in Lake Dallas.
North Texas Food Bank's Mobile Food Pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month at Cumberland Presbyterian Children's Home, 1304 Bernard St. Free fresh produce; first come, first served. Visit www.ntfb.org/agencies.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rock Hill Cowboy Church, 3000 Rock Hill Road in Aubrey. Call 940-391-5805.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Co-Dependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2121 E. University Drive. Call Debbie Taboada at 940-300-8611.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 8:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 E. Hobson Lane. Call 940-387-9526.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 336 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m. noon (men), 1:30 p.m. (women), 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
SUNDAY, NOV. 3
EVENTS
10:50 a.m. — First Christian Church celebrates All Saints Sunday with worship and New Orleans jazz featuring local musicians. 1203 N. Fulton St. Call 940-566-4990.
2 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott at the Black Box Theatre inside Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E. $15. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
3 p.m. — UNT Opera presents Mozart's Don Giovanni in Lyric Theatre at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $11-$35. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
