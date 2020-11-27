SATURDAY
9 a.m.-noon — Denton Community Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Face coverings required; attendance may be limited. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
FRIDAY
SATURDAY, DEC. 5
8-11 a.m. — Explorium's third annual Denton Coffee Crawl, benefiting the children's museum. Visit six participating coffee shops in Denton for a drink or treat at each location, then redeem your passport for a commemorative mug. $35. Visit www.exploriumdenton.org.
10-11:30 a.m. — TWU Pioneer Preview Day, a virtual open house event for potential first-year students. Visit twu.edu/admissions.
ONGOING
Through Nov. 30 — Welcome to the West, Lumedia Musicworks' multimedia concert film, featuring traditional fiddling, Western swing, folk tunes and more. Hosted by Denton County vocalist Julianna Emanski, a UNT doctoral graduate, and including several Denton residents. $12-$20. Available on demand through Nov. 30 at www.lumediamusicworks.com/west.