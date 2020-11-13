SATURDAY
9 a.m.-noon — Denton Community Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Face coverings required; attendance may be limited. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. — Holiday Open House, in-person and online shopping at more than 20 stores and restaurants in downtown Denton, with specials and prize drawings. Visit dentonmainstreet.org.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
7-10 p.m. — Last Ditch Drive-In Concert Series with Matthew & the Arrogant Sea at the Armadillo Ale Works and Boca 31 parking lot, 221 S. Bell Ave. $10-$60 per parking space. Visit www.armadilloaleworks.com/events.
SUNDAY
Deadline for ordering Letters From Santa through Denton Parks and Recreation. Surprise someone with a personalized letter from Santa postmarked from the North Pole. $3 per letter. To register, visit https://bit.ly/DentonLetterfromSanta or call 940-349-8287.
Last day to stream Fortunes Read Virtually Only $1, presented by Theatre Denton's Theatre School, for $6. Visit theatredenton.com/youth-productions.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814#, for participant ID press # and for meeting passcode press 301568#. To speak during the meeting, visit dentoncounty.gov/remote for more information on using Zoom with a computer or smartphone. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.
6 p.m. — Denton ISD school board meeting at Stephens Central Administration Building, 1307 N. Locust St. To view online, visit www.dentonisd.org.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m.— First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY, NOV. 19
6-7 p.m. — Denton Parks and Recreation virtual community input meeting on options for the development of Southwest Park, at the corner of South Bonnie Brae Street and Allred Road. To receive a link to participate in the Zoom meeting, email your name and phone number to parksnrec@cityofdenton.com. Residents can also submit input to director Gary Packan at gary.packan@cityofdenton.com or 940-349-7460.
UPCOMING
8 p.m. Nov. 20 — Doomfall and Mountain of Smoke on the patio at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St. Concert with limited audience seating and livestream. Masks required. $20 per table of four, $5 for an additional seat. Visit rubberglovesdenton.com.
5 p.m. Nov. 23 — Crafting Around: Burlap Wreaths, an advanced beginner class held virtually through Zoom. Learn to make bubble-style and ruffle-style burlap wreaths. Register at https://secure.rec1.com/TX/city-of-denton-tx/ by Nov. 19, and pick up supply kits at North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Drive, during 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 20 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 21. Visit www.dentonparkshub.com/virtual-events.
8-11 a.m. Dec. 5 — Explorium's third annual Denton Coffee Crawl, benefiting the children's museum. Visit six participating coffee shops in Denton for a drink or treat at each location, then redeem your passport for a commemorative mug. $35. Visit www.exploriumdenton.org.