Saturday
9 a.m. to noon — Denton Community Market local and fresh food market, with food and farm vendors only, at 317 W. Mulberry St. Maintain 6-foot social distancing, and face coverings are recommended for visitors. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonCommunityMarket.
SUNDAY
5 p.m. — Daniel Markham, livestreamed at www.facebook.com/dans.silverleaf.denton. Tips will go to the artist, Dan's Silverleaf and the nonprofit Denton Music and Arts Collaborative.
TUESDAY
8 a.m. to noon — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at UNT's Union Circle Parking Garage, off Union Circle at Welch Street. People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. Registration is required by calling 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.