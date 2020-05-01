Public events and gatherings have been canceled or postponed because of concerns over the new coronavirus. Email information about your online event or meeting to drc@dentonrc.com.
SUNDAY
5 p.m. — Kelly Upshaw, livestreamed at www.twitch.tv/danssilverleaf. Tips will go to the artist, Dan's Silverleaf and the nonprofit Denton Music and Arts Collaborative.
TUESDAY
6 a.m.-midnight — North Texas Giving Tuesday Now, an effort to raise funds for local nonprofits during the COVID-19 crisis, at www.northtexasgivingday.org.
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, via videoconference, will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov/agenda and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814 #, and for participant ID press #. To speak during the meeting, visit dentoncounty.gov/remote for more information on using Zoom with a computer or smartphone. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.