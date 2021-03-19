SATURDAY
10-10:30 a.m. — Spring Suncatchers, an online craft project. Learn to create sun-catchers at www.facebook.com/dentonpubliclibrary. Provide your own supplies, or pick up a kit at South Branch Library starting March 20 (first come, first served; one kit per child).
11 a.m.-noon — Book Buddies, the Denton Public Library's virtual book club for ages 7-9. Best for early chapter book readers. Register at denton.bibliocommons.com/events.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
7 p.m. — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group virtual meeting on Zoom. Presented by TWU professor Stephen Souris. To get on the Denton Public Library’s Professor’s Corner mailing list, which includes the poems to be discussed and the Zoom invitation, email professorscornerdpl@gmail.com.
UPCOMING
10 a.m.-noon March 27 — Bunnies & Baskets at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St. Drive through and receive a free bag with candy and small toys from the Easter Bunny, plus a raffle drawing for baskets. Limited to 200 kids.
March 27-28 — Denton Parks & Recreation is offering free Easter Bunny Zoom calls. Sign up for a 5-minute video call at https://bit.ly/3eHqEMf. Limited slots available.
March 29-April 2 — Denton Parks & Recreation yard cards and Easter baskets. For $20, sign up for a yard card and Easter basket with candies to be delivered to your house or to your chosen recipient. Visit https://bit.ly/30Pnded. Or, register for Easter baskets for $10 each, for pickup at North Lakes Recreation Center.
4-5 p.m. March 29-April 2 — Denton Parks & Recreation's Easter Bunny will be in a city park with free candy and balloons, while supplies last. Visit dentonparks.com.