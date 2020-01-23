SATURDAY, JAN. 25
EVENTS
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 a.m. — Oakmont Women's Club Fashion Show and Auction, at Global Spheres Center, 7801 S. I-35E in Corinth. Style show with a salad buffet luncheon and a silent auction. $30. For tickets, call Peggy Domina at 940-300-3597 or Judy Walker at 940-300-8904.
10 a.m. — “Creating Living Soils," taught by NCTC horticulture instructor Ashley Hartman, at at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free. To register, visit sustainabledenton.com.
10 to 11:30 a.m. — Big Denton Playdate for ages 5 and younger and their caregivers at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Learn how to create hands-on, engaging activities using ordinary household objects. Free come-and-go program. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
2 p.m. — Reading With a Ranger at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Nature-themed story time and a craft at the Nature Center. At 4 p.m., meet at the Lost Pines Amphitheater to create a star wheel. At 7 p.m., join a ranger for “Stories in the Stars" at the DORBA parking lot. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
7 p.m. — Braswell Bravo Company presents The Wizard of Oz in the auditorium at Braswell High School, 26750 E. University Drive in Little Elm. $10. Visit www.braswelltheatre.com.
7:30 p.m. — UNT Student Opera Directors' Scenes in Lyric Theatre at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $5. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
ASSISTANCE
Mobile Pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of the month at Cross Church, 1100 Dallas Drive, Suite 160.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rock Hill Cowboy Church, 3000 Rock Hill Road in Aubrey. Call 940-391-5805.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Co-Dependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2121 E. University Drive. Call Debbie Taboada at 940-300-8611.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 8:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 E. Hobson Lane. Call 940-387-9526.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 336 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m. noon (men), 1:30 p.m. (women), 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
SUNDAY, JAN. 26
EVENTS
2:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Daughters of Abraham, an interfaith group for women of the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths, meets at First Christian Church, 1203 Fulton St. This month's discussion topic: Do you have friends/significant relationships outside your faith group? The group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month. Email dentondaughters@gmail.com.
5 to 7 p.m. Sundays— Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
MONDAY, JAN. 27
EVENTS
5 p.m. — UNT Concert Orchestra with student conductors in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. Free. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
7 p.m. — Braswell Bravo Company presents The Wizard of Oz in the auditorium at Braswell High School, 26750 E. University Drive in Little Elm. $10. Visit www.braswelltheatre.com.
