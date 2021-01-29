SATURDAY
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
3-4 p.m. — Denton Public Library's Anime Club, an online gathering for ages 11-17. To receive an invitation link, register at denton.bibliocommons.com/events.
8:30 p.m. — RGRS Live From Quarantine, a free virtual concert with Audiobaton, Pinson with Alex Souris and Lily Taylor featuring Black Taffy. Visit www.youtube.com/RubberGloves.
SUNDAY
Through Monday — Denton Black Film Festival, a virtual film, music, art and poetry festival that centers on the lives and experiences of Black people (in narrative and documentary format) and that highlights the work of Black filmmakers and producers. See schedule for free content. Individual tickets, packages and passes available. Visit dentonbff.com.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
UPCOMING
7 p.m. Feb. 8 — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group focuses on the poetry of Texas poet Naomi Shihab Nye in a Zoom virtual meeting. Presented by TWU professor Stephen Souris. To get on the Denton Public Library’s Professor’s Corner mailing list, which includes the poems to be discussed and the Zoom invitation, email professorscornerdpl@gmail.com.
9-10:30 a.m. Feb. 13 — Denton Mobile Food Pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Sponsored by the Denton Hunger Coalition and the Tarrant Area Food Bank. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonHungerCoalition.