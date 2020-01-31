SATURDAY, FEB. 1
EVENTS
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 a.m. — Montessori Skill Builders for ages 7 and under at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Friends of the Denton Public Libraries Big Book Sale at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Admission is $1, or free for members of Friends of the Denton Public Libraries; members can get in early at 9:15 a.m. Most items cost 50 cents to $1. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonLibraryFriends.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Clean Up the Campus Day at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. Help thin down and clean out the theater. Call 940-382-7014 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
1 to 3 p.m. — Scout Day at North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Drive. Free family event with hands-on activities focusing on creating a healthy planet. Open to all ages, clubs and individuals; being a scout is not required. To register, visit sustainabledenton.com.
2 to 4 p.m. — Trivia Afternoon at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Adults 18 and older can test their knowledge in six rounds of trivia. Free snacks and drinks. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2 p.m. to 2 a.m. — KUZUthon 3 marathon membership drive on 92.9 FM and video livestream on www.kuzu.fm. With more than 40 DJs, skits, interviews and music by local artists. Watch party at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St.
3 p.m. — Broken Lens 2020: Israel/Palestine Film Festival at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Screening of Gaza Fights for Freedom at 3:30 p.m., followed by a discussion, dabke folk dancing, a free Middle Eastern meal, and folk music by brothers Mosheer and Basheer Antar. Screening of Pressure Points at 7 p.m., followed by a video conference with Tarek Abuata, executive director, Friends of Sabeel North America. With a photo exhibit, vendors and info tables. Hosted by People for Justice in Palestine and Israel. Free. Visit tpcdenton.org or http://bit.ly/2RYiSR3, or call 940-382-8815.
6:30 p.m. — Denton County NAACP's 39th annual Freedom Fund Banquet at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Featuring Marcedes M. Fuller, author, speaker and motivational coach. $45. Call Cheylon at 469-735-1912.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Poets’ Assembly meets from 10 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of the month at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free and open to the public. Visit www.dentonpoetsassembly.weebly.com.
ASSISTANCE
Lake Dallas Mobile Pantry from 10 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of the month at Lake Cities United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hundley Drive in Lake Dallas.
North Texas Food Bank's Mobile Food Pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month at Cumberland Presbyterian Children's Home, 1304 Bernard St. Free fresh produce; first come, first served. Visit www.ntfb.org/agencies.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rock Hill Cowboy Church, 3000 Rock Hill Road in Aubrey. Call 940-391-5805.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Co-Dependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2121 E. University Drive. Call Debbie Taboada at 940-300-8611.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 8:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 E. Hobson Lane. Call 940-387-9526.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 336 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m. noon (men), 1:30 p.m. (women), 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
SUNDAY, FEB. 2
EVENTS
Noon — World Wetlands Day Hike at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road. A staff member will lead a trail walk to the wetlands, about 2 miles out and back along the wetlands trail. Visit www.clearcreekdenton.com or call 940-349-8152.
5 to 7 p.m. Sundays— Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
