SATURDAY, FEB. 22
EVENTS
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Cinderella Project, hosted by the National Residence Hall Honorary at UNT to help young women find a prom dress, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Visit www.facebook.com/UNTCinderellaProject.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 a.m. to noon — Free rabies vaccines for pets at Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center, 3717 N Elm St. Walk-in clinic presented by the Texas Coalition for Animal Protection and the Denton Animal Support Foundation.
10 to 11:30 a.m. — Coyote Music Studio's Family Music Open House at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Songs, dances, music games and crafts for families with infants, toddlers and preschoolers. Free. Register at www.coyotemusicstudio.com. Drop-ins welcome.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Carter BloodCare blood drive co-hosted by Sure point ER at Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 3180 S. Ii-35E. Visit http://bit.ly/37FnmSw.
2 p.m. and 7 p.m. — Liberty Christian School presents The Wizard of Oz at 1301 U.S. Highway 377 in Argyle. $10. Visit www.libertychristian.com/oz.
7:30 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Sweeney Todd at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
7:30 p.m. — UNT’s First Stage Series: The Door by Paul Elliott, in Room 127 in UNT's Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $10. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Poets’ Assembly meets from 10 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of the month at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free and open to the public. Visit www.dentonpoetsassembly.weebly.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rock Hill Cowboy Church, 3000 Rock Hill Road in Aubrey. Call 940-391-5805.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Co-Dependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2121 E. University Drive. Call Debbie Taboada at 940-300-8611.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 8:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 E. Hobson Lane. Call 940-387-9526.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 336 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m. noon (men), 1:30 p.m. (women), 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
SUNDAY, FEB. 23
EVENTS
2 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Sweeney Todd at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
2 p.m. — Liberty Christian School presents The Wizard of Oz at 1301 U.S. Highway 377 in Argyle. $10. Visit www.libertychristian.com/oz.
2:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Daughters of Abraham, an interfaith group for women of the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths, meets at Denton Good Samaritan Village, 2500 Hinkle Drive. This month's discussion topic is finding ways to address prejudice in our daily lives and our community. The group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month. Email Emanda at dentondaughters@gmail.com.
4 to 8 p.m. — Meals on Wheels of Denton County's inaugural Silver Hearts Gala, at Courtyard by Marriott, 4330 Courtyard Way in Flower Mound. Dinner, drinks, auction and raffle prizes. $50. Visit mowdc.org.
5 to 7 p.m. Sundays— Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.