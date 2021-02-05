SATURDAY
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
SUNDAY
6:30 p.m. — The Super Browls livestreaming in concert from Dan's Silverleaf. $5; portion of proceeds goes to Denton Music and Arts Collaborative. Visit danssilverleaf.com.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
7 p.m. — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group focuses on the poetry of Texas poet Naomi Shihab Nye in a Zoom virtual meeting. Presented by TWU professor Stephen Souris. To get on the Denton Public Library’s Professor’s Corner mailing list, which includes the poems to be discussed and the Zoom invitation, email professorscornerdpl@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
6 p.m. — Denton ISD school board meeting at Stephens Central Administration Building, 1307 N. Locust St. To view online, visit www.dentonisd.org.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
UPCOMING
Noon-1:15 p.m. Feb. 11 — "Dementia and Heart Disease Risks for Black/African Americans," a Lifespan Workgroup Virtual Lunch & Learn session presented by Denton County Public Health's Health Community Coalition. To register, visit tinyurl.com/AADPH21.
7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 — UNT Baroque Orchestra and Vox Aquilae, conducted by Paul Leenhouts and Allen Hightower. View free livestream at recording.music.unt.edu/live.
9-10:30 a.m. Feb. 13 — Denton Mobile Food Pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Sponsored by the Denton Hunger Coalition and the Tarrant Area Food Bank. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonHungerCoalition.
4 p.m. Feb. 13 — Black History Month Virtual Celebration, presented by Denton Parks & Recreation. With a talk by the Rev. Mohair, "The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity," and entertainment by local children. Visit www.facebook.com/dentonparksnrec.