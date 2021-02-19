MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
Through Feb. 28 — Pizza Herb Garden Kit at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Families can learn to grow oregano, basil and thyme indoors and listen to a story online. Kit pickup details will be sent to participants after registration and confirmation. Register at denton.bibliocommons.com/events.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
UPCOMING
10 a.m.-noon Feb. 27 — TWU Graduate Program Showcase, an online event about TWU's graduate programs and financial aid options, plus the chance to speak with faculty and current students. To register, visit twu.edu/admissions.
4 p.m. Feb. 27 — Black History Month Virtual Celebration, presented by Denton Parks & Recreation. With a talk by the Rev. Mohair, "The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity," and entertainment by local children. Visit www.facebook.com/dentonparksnrec.