SATURDAY, DEC. 21
EVENTS
10 a.m. — Dutch Oven Cookin' presentation and demonstration at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Bring a fork and meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Dungeons & Dragons Players at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Players meet once a month to play the fantasy role-playing game. Snacks and lunch provided. Ages 15 and under must have a parent or guardian present. Free tickets will be available at the reference desk at 9:30 a.m. First come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6 to 8 p.m. — Opening reception for “Women: Art, Activism, & Attitude," showcasing six students from UNT's BFA in photography program, at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Call 940-382-2787 or visit www.dentonarts.com.
ASSISTANCE
Mobile Pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of the month at Cross Church, 1100 Dallas Drive, Suite 160.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rock Hill Cowboy Church, 3000 Rock Hill Road in Aubrey. Call 940-391-5805.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Co-Dependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2121 E. University Drive. Call Debbie Taboada at 940-300-8611.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 8:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 E. Hobson Lane. Call 940-387-9526.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 336 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m. noon (men), 1:30 p.m. (women), 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
SUNDAY, DEC. 22
EVENTS
5 to 7 p.m. Sundays— Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.