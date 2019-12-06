TODAY
EVENTS
9 a.m. to noon — Denton ISD Playdate for children ages 0-6 and their caregivers at McMath Middle School, 1900 Jason Drive. Learned about planned, purposeful play. Denton ISD early childhood educators will be on hand to discuss activities and child development.
10 a.m. — “Oh Deer!" at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at the Lost Pines Amphitheater to join a ranger for an educational talk on white-tailed deer, which are active at this time of year. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Magazine Day at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. A variety of adult and youth titles from various years will be available. Bring old magazines and leave them for others to take. Leftover magazines will be recycled.
2 p.m. — “Primitive Fire" at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at the Lost Pines Amphitheater to join a ranger and learn about the history of fire and how our ancestors created fire. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
3 p.m. — “Create Your Own Snow Globe" for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Design and put together your own snow globe. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 2:30 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
ASSISTANCE
Lake Dallas Mobile Pantry from 10 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of the month at Lake Cities United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hundley Drive in Lake Dallas.
North Texas Food Bank's Mobile Food Pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month at Cumberland Presbyterian Children's Home, 1304 Bernard St. Free fresh produce; first come, first served. Visit www.ntfb.org/agencies.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rock Hill Cowboy Church, 3000 Rock Hill Road in Aubrey. Call 940-391-5805.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Co-Dependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2121 E. University Drive. Call Debbie Taboada at 940-300-8611.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 8:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 E. Hobson Lane. Call 940-387-9526.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 336 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m. noon (men), 1:30 p.m. (women), 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
5 to 7 p.m. Sundays— Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
MONDAY
EVENTS
6 to 7:30 p.m. first and third Mondays— Chess Night at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For players ages 7 and older at all skill levels. Free; refreshments will be served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. UNT English lecturer Bryan Conn will lead a discussion about the well-lived life and graphic narrative. Free.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
5:15 to 6:30 p.m. — “Types of Insurance You as a Small Business Owner Should Consider" with Jeff King of Ramey King Insurance, at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Enjoy light refreshments and meet other business owners. Free. Register at twu.edu/center-women-entrepreneurs.
6:30 p.m. — Twilight Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. For children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.