MONDAY, NOV. 18
EVENTS
6 to 7:30 p.m. — Chess Night at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For players ages 7 and older at all skill levels. Free; refreshments will be served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6 to 9 p.m. — Denton County SHEPreneur Crowdfund Live at Stoke, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. DataReady DFW and Stoke's inaugural competition will award a crowdfunded cash prize to the top contestant. $12-$45. Visit stokedenton.com/events.
6:30 to 8:45 p.m. — “Ethical Hacking and Cybersecurity," a presentation by PWN School founder Philip Wylie, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Bring your laptop and join the monthly session. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Conservative Toastmasters meets at 7 p.m. at Denton Regional Medical Center’s Educational Building, 3535-A I-35E. Email lebbo@miaincusa.com or mzerger@earthlink.net.
Denton Community Chorus, a volunteer, non-audition group, practices at 7 p.m. at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2550 Post Oak Drive in Corinth. Contact Tim McGaugh at malan9127@aol.com or 940-367-8881, or visit www.dentoncommunitychorus.org.
Denton Rebekah Lodge 18 meets at 4:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at the Denton Odd Fellows Lodge, 1415 Eden St. Call 940-390-3476, 951-303-7360 or 940-255-1584.
Denton Senior Center Stretch 'n' Tone exercise classes at 11 a.m. at 509 N. Bell Ave. For ages 50 and older. Free; must have a Rec Pass. Call 940-349-8720.
Denton Toastmasters public speaking club meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Lake Forest Good Samaritan, 3901 Montecito Drive, in the activity center. Visit www.dentontoastmasters.org.
North Texas Toastmasters public speaking club meets from noon to 1 p.m. in the conference room of UNT’s Crumley Hall, 1621 W. Highland St. Visit http://northtexastoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Back to Basics Al-Anon, for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Denton, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-368-3605 or 310-291-8243.
Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-based recovery program, meets at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Denton, 1100 Malone St. Visit www.firstdenton.org or call 940-382-2577.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Call 940-395-3334.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 214 at First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Meetings are open and nonsmoking. Call Waunita at 940-390-9419.
Drug Addicts Anonymous (Faith in Action Group of Denton) meets at 8 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1203 Fulton St. Email faithinactiondaa@gmail.com.
Memory Loss Support Group, for family members of people with Alzheimer’s or dementia, meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month in the second-floor meeting room at Dogwood Estates, 2820 Wind River Lane. Call Jane Hale at 940-231-2989.
NAMI Family Support Group and Recovery International Support Group meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Room 202 at Crossroads Bible Church, 8101 FM407 in Double Oak. Visit http://namidenton.org or call 469-248-8789.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Serenity Al-Anon, for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Stepping Stones Two-Step Memory Cafe, a gathering for people with memory loss and their care partners, meets at noon on the third Monday of the month at The Egg and I, 1800 S. Loop 288, Suite 200. Call Eileen Short at 940-453-9784 or email eileen.short@gmail.com.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-390-1325.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
TUESDAY, NOV. 19
EVENTS
Noon to 1 p.m. — Lunch & Learn: “Using Data in Your Marketing Strategy," led by Patrick Peters with FourthWall Media, at Stoke, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Free for Stoke members, $4 for nonmembers. Register at stokedenton.com/events.
4 p.m. — Candy Science for ages 6-10 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Fun experiments that explore the sweet science of candy. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
5:15 p.m. — “Free Business Resources at the Library: Business Plan and Finances" at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Learn the basic steps of small business startup and resources, learn about LivePlan business plan and more. Free. To register, visit http://bit.ly/2CiVdDl.
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Elementary Adventure Time: "Tiny Tornadoes" for ages 5-8 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Read a book, learn something new and take part in hands-on activities. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — NaNoWriMo Cram Session at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. National Novel Writing Month participants can work on their novel around other writers with snacks, drinks and proofreading help.
7:30 p.m. — TWU Concert Choir and Chamber Singers: “Make Your Mark" at TWU’s Margo Jones Performance Hall, on the first floor of the Music Building, at Oakland Street and Pioneer Circle. $5-$10; free for children under 12. Visit www.twu.edu/music.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meets in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St.
6:30 p.m. — Denton City Council meets at City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St. Work session precedes the meeting at 1 p.m. Visit www.cityofdenton.com.
