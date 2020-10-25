MONDAY
Through Friday — Early voting in the Nov. 3 election. Visit www.votedenton.com.
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
TUESDAY
8 a.m. — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at Hawaiian Falls, 4400 Paige Road in The Colony. People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. To make an appointment, call 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
2 p.m. — Denton City Council online at cityofdenton.com. Work session followed by a special called meeting. To comment on agenda items, fill out a virtual white card at cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings, or call 940-349-7800 beginning 30 minutes before the meeting time to indicate your desire to speak about a specific agenda item.
6 p.m. — Denton ISD school board meeting at Stephens Central Administration Building, 1307 N. Locust St. To view online, visit www.dentonisd.org.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m.— First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
7-10 p.m. — Last Ditch Drive-In Concert Series with DJ Kelly Upshaw at the Armadillo Ale Works and Boca 31 parking lot, 221 S. Bell Ave. $10-$60 per parking space, benefiting Denton Music and Arts Collaborative. Visit www.armadilloaleworks.com/events.
FRIDAY
8 a.m. — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 N. Elm St. Those eligible include people who have had symptoms in the past week, essential employees, people 60 and older, and people who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. To make an appointment, call 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
SATURDAY
9 a.m.-noon — Denton Community Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Face coverings required; attendance may be limited. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonCommunityMarket.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
7-10 p.m. — Last Ditch Drive-In Concert Series with Helium Queens at the Armadillo Ale Works and Boca 31 parking lot, 221 S. Bell Ave. $10-$60 per parking space. Visit www.armadilloaleworks.com/events.