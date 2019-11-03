MONDAY, NOV. 4
EVENTS
6 to 7:30 p.m. — Chess Night at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For players ages 7 and older at all skill levels. Free; refreshments will be served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 p.m. — Learn how to solder at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free, but registration is required. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Conservative Toastmasters meets at 7 p.m. at Denton Regional Medical Center’s Educational Building, 3535-A I-35E. Email lebbo@miaincusa.com or mzerger@earthlink.net.
Denton Community Chorus, a volunteer, non-audition group, practices at 7 p.m. at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2550 Post Oak Drive in Corinth. Contact Tim McGaugh at malan9127@aol.com or 940-367-8881, or visit www.dentoncommunitychorus.org.
Denton Rebekah Lodge 18 meets at 4:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at the Denton Odd Fellows Lodge, 1415 Eden St. Call 940-390-3476, 951-303-7360 or 940-255-1584.
Denton Senior Center Stretch 'n' Tone exercise classes at 11 a.m. at 509 N. Bell Ave. For ages 50 and older. Free; must have a Rec Pass. Call 940-349-8720.
Denton Toastmasters public speaking club meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Lake Forest Good Samaritan, 3901 Montecito Drive, in the activity center. Visit www.dentontoastmasters.org.
North Texas Toastmasters public speaking club meets from noon to 1 p.m. in the conference room of UNT’s Crumley Hall, 1621 W. Highland St. Visit http://northtexastoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Back to Basics Al-Anon, for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Denton, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-368-3605 or 310-291-8243.
Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-based recovery program, meets at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Denton, 1100 Malone St. Visit www.firstdenton.org or call 940-382-2577.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Call 940-395-3334.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 214 at First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Meetings are open and nonsmoking. Call Waunita at 940-390-9419.
Drug Addicts Anonymous (Faith in Action Group of Denton) meets at 8 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1203 Fulton St. Email faithinactiondaa@gmail.com.
Memory Loss Support Group, for family members of people with Alzheimer’s or dementia, meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month in the second-floor meeting room at Dogwood Estates, 2820 Wind River Lane. Call Jane Hale at 940-231-2989.
NAMI Family Support Group and Recovery International Support Group meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Room 202 at Crossroads Bible Church, 8101 FM407 in Double Oak. Visit http://namidenton.org or call 469-248-8789.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Serenity Al-Anon, for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-390-1325.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
TUESDAY, NOV. 5
EVENTS
5:15 p.m. — “Guide to Starting a Mobile Food Business" with Amber Fletcher, head of marketing for Fletcher's Original State Fair Corny Dogs, at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Learn about running a mobile food business, including costs, legal considerations, permits, insurance and more, taste a Fletcher's funnel cake and tour a mobile trailer. Enjoy light snacks and meet other women business owners. Free, but advance registration is required. Visit http://bit.ly/36jd3nB.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Shop and Swap at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. For every article of clothing you bring to exchange, you can take one home. Selection depends on donations, and any leftovers will be donated to Denton County Friends of the Family. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7:30 p.m. — UNT University Singers in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
