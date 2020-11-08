MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
7 p.m. — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group focuses on the poetry of Texas Poet Laureate Jenny Brown in a Zoom virtual meeting. Presented by TWU professor Stephen Souris. To get on the Denton Public Library’s Professor’s Corner mailing list, which includes the poems to be discussed and the Zoom invitation, email professorscornerdpl@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
8 a.m. — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex, 1151 E Eldorado Parkway. Those eligible include people who have had symptoms in the past week, essential employees, people 60 and older, and people who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. To make an appointment, call 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
3 p.m. — Denton City Council online at cityofdenton.com. Work session followed by a closed meeting and special called meeting. To comment on an agenda item, fill out a virtual white card at cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings, or call 940-349-7800 30 minutes before the meeting time.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m.— First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
ONGOING
Through Sunday — Stream Fortunes Read Virtually Only $1, presented by Theatre Denton's Theatre School, for $6. Visit theatredenton.com/youth-productions.