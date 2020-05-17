Public events and gatherings have been canceled or postponed because of concerns over the novel coronavirus. Email information about your online event or meeting to drc@dentonrc.com.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, via videoconference, will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov/agenda and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814 #, and for participant ID press #. To speak during the meeting, visit dentoncounty.gov/remote for more information on using Zoom with a computer or smartphone. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.
THURSDAY
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Twilight Tunes Livestream Series featuring Isaac Hoskins on DentonRadio.com.