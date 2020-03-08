MONDAY, MARCH 9
EVENTS
Through Friday — Spring Break Make ’n' Take at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. All ages can make a craft — a different project each day of the week — while supplies last.
11 a.m. — “The Chairy Orchard," a presentation by Judy Smith, founder of the Chairy Orchard and Rose Costumes, at the Sanger Public Library, 501 Bolivar St. Part of the Great Conversations speaker series, presented with the Denton Toastmasters Club and the Lewisville Chamber of Commerce Speakers Bureau. Visit sangerlibrary.org.
5:30 p.m. — Musical Story Time at Juice Lab, 508 S. Elm St., Suite 104. Tonya Blum of Coyote Music Studio sings songs in storybook format while kids play with small instruments.
CLUB MEETINGS
Conservative Toastmasters meets at 7 p.m. at Denton Regional Medical Center’s Educational Building, 3535-A I-35E. Email lebbo@miaincusa.com or mzerger@earthlink.net.
Denton Community Chorus, a volunteer, non-audition group, practices at 7 p.m. at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2550 Post Oak Drive in Corinth. Contact Tim McGaugh at malan9127@aol.com or 940-367-8881, or visit www.dentoncommunitychorus.org.
Denton Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at the Smokehouse, 1123 Fort Worth Drive. Call Jan Carrington at 940-391-4142.
Denton Senior Center Stretch 'n' Tone exercise classes at 11 a.m. at 509 N. Bell Ave. For ages 50 and older. Free; must have a Rec Pass. Call 940-349-8720.
Denton Toastmasters public speaking club meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Lake Forest Good Samaritan, 3901 Montecito Drive, in the activity center. Visit www.dentontoastmasters.org.
North Texas Toastmasters public speaking club meets from noon to 1 p.m. in the conference room of UNT’s Crumley Hall, 1621 W. Highland St. Visit http://northtexastoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Back to Basics Al-Anon, for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Denton, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-368-3605 or 310-291-8243.
Caring Connections, for caregivers of people with dementia, meets from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, 3000 N. I-35, in the Rio Grande Meeting Room on the first floor of the main building. To register, call 940-898-7357.
Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step Christ-based recovery program, meets at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Denton, 1100 Malone St. Visit www.firstdenton.org or call 940-382-2577.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Call 940-395-3334.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 10 to 11 a.m. in Room 214 at First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Meetings are open and nonsmoking. Call Waunita at 940-390-9419.
Drug Addicts Anonymous (Faith in Action Group of Denton) meets at 8 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1203 Fulton St. Email faithinactiondaa@gmail.com.
NAMI Family Support Group and Recovery International Support Group meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Room 202 at Crossroads Bible Church, 8101 FM407 in Double Oak. Visit http://namidenton.org or call 469-248-8789.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Serenity Al-Anon, for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-390-1325.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
EVENTS
10 a.m. — Wildlife Detectives at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater and join a park ranger for a half-mile hike to look for critter clues. Then at 1 p.m., meet at the amphitheater for “Skins ’n’ Skulls," a wildlife show-and-tell. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
4 p.m. — “The Buzz About Bees" for ages 5-10 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Beekeeper Michelle Boerst will teach kids about bees and bring an observation hive. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
6:30 p.m. — Twilight Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. For children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
EVENTS
Through Friday — Spring Break Make ’n' Take at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. All ages can make a craft — a different project each day of the week — while supplies last.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
