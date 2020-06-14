MONDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
6 p.m. June 15-18 — TWU's Pioneer Preview, an online open house event for potential first-year students. View information sessions and participate in live chats with admissions counselors and university staff members. To register, visit twu.edu/admissions or call 940-898-3192 or 1-866-809-6130.
TUESDAY
8 a.m. to noon — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at UNT's Union Circle Parking Garage, off Union Circle at Welch Street. People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. Advance registration is required by calling 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting at the Courthouse on the Square; attendance in person is limited to commissioners and county staff. The meeting will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814 #, and for participant ID press #. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.
6:30 p.m. — Denton City Council meeting online at cityofdenton.com. Closed session begins at 2 p.m., followed by a work session. To comment on agenda items, fill out a virtual white card at cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings, or call 940-349-7800 beginning 30 minutes before the meeting time to indicate your desire to speak about a specific agenda item.
WEDNESDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m.— First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
7 p.m. — “Courageous Conversations,” a virtual panel on race relations with local community leaders, presented by Flower Mound Area Democrats. Lawyer and former congressional candidate Will Fisher will moderate the discussion, held via Zoom, with panelists Willie Hudspeth, president of the Denton County NAACP; Rabbi Geoffrey W. Dennis of Congregation Kol Ami; and Delia Parker-Mims, Lewisville attorney and candidate for Precinct 3 Denton County commissioner. To sign up, visit www.facebook.com/groups/flowermounddemocrats.
THURSDAY
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Twilight Tunes Livestream Series featuring Lizzi Trumbore and Vaughn Faison on DentonRadio.com.
7-9 p.m. — Juneteenth ’20: Pop Up Film Event, virtual screenings and conversations with filmmakers, presented by the Denton Black Film Festival and Jim Austin Online. Free; to register, visit dentonbff.com/films-events. Donations will benefit the festival and the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum in Fort Worth.
FRIDAY
2-3 p.m. — Denton Parks & Recreation's Bingo Live, featuring the theme "We'll Go Sailing." You'll need a printout of a bingo card or two devices to play and watch. Visit www.dentonparkshub.com or https://bit.ly/30AgndE.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. to noon — Denton Community Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Maintain 6-foot social distancing, and face coverings are recommended for visitors. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonCommunityMarket.
5-10 p.m. — Denton Juneteenth celebration at Fred Moore Park, 501 S. Bradshaw St. Visit https://bit.ly/30IptVw.
SUNDAY
10 a.m. — Make Music Day Denton, a free event held virtually and at Golden Triangle Mall. Live music on mall patio at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Join in the neighborhood lawn jam from your front yard or porch at 7:30 p.m. For a schedule and more information, visit www.originaldentondistrict.com/events.